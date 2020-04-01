Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Fall As Oversupply Fears Mount

Oil Prices Fall As Oversupply Fears Mount

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices fell on Wednesday amid heightened oversupply fears as the price war and coronavirus pandemic raged on.

Benchmark Brent crude plunged 5.1 percent to $25.00 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.9 percent at $20.30 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia on Monday said it would increase exports further to a record 10.6 million barrels per day from May, deepening a global supply glut and showing no sign of bowing to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to dial back the oil-price war with Russia.

Russia said it doesn’t plan to increase crude production, but isn’t yet holding talks with Saudi Arabia on the situation.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 10.5 million barrels for the week ended March 27, far exceeding forecasts for a 4-million-barrel build-up, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Tuesday.

The API data also showed an increase in gasoline stockpiles by 6.1 million barrels, while distillate inventories declined by nearly 4.5 million barrels.

Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, rising numbers of coronavirus cases deepened the gloom over the likely impact on the world economy.

The U.S. recorded a big daily jump of 26,000 new cases, bringing the total to more than 189,000. The death toll there leaped to over 4,000, with officials predicting the disease could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, threatening a lengthy global recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.