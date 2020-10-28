Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Fall Over 3% On Oversupply Fears

Oil Prices Fall Over 3% On Oversupply Fears

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after industry data showed a rise in U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks last week, adding to worries about oversupply. Renewed lockdowns in Europe also fanned fresh worries about global fuel demand.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 3.2 percent to $40.30 a barrel, after having climbed almost 2 percent in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were down as much as 3.9 percent at $38.02 after a 2.6 percent rally on Tuesday, lifted by reports about evacuation of over 150 offshore facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Zeta.

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels to about 495.2 million barrels for the week ended October 23 – coming well above analyst expectations of a 1.2 million barrel build. The official EIA numbers will be out later today.

Meanwhile, surging Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe raised fears of weak fuel demand.

The United States is logging more coronavirus infections than ever before, with 29 states reporting record numbers of infections over the past week.

The situation in Europe is “serious and alarming” and the bloc must be more efficient with testing, contact tracing, vaccine and quarantine policies, the EU Council President, Charles Michel, told Italian daily La Stampa in an interview published today.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.