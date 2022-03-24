Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Fluctuate Amid Hopes Of Iran Deal

Oil Prices Fluctuate Amid Hopes Of Iran Deal

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices gave up early gains to turn lower on Thursday after Iran hinted that it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S.S via negotiations in Europe.

Investors also assessed the potential for new supply as the war in Ukraine enters its second month.

Brent futures for May delivery were little changed at $121.60 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.3 percent at $114.63.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday the United States and its allies have made progress in Iran nuclear talks, but issues remain, and it is unclear if they will be resolved.

The allies are trying to use diplomacy to put Iran’s nuclear program “back in a box,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Brussels.

Analysts say that a lifting of Iranian export restrictions would help ease currenty supply tightness.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend an emergency NATO summit today. He is also set to meet G-7 leaders and address EU leaders at a meeting of the European Council.

With Europe depending heavily on Russian gas for heating and power generation, the European Union is split on whether to sanction Russia’s energy sector.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.