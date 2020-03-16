Oil Prices Plunge Again On Virus Worries

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a price war raged on between top producers and Europe has become new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, raising fresh concerns about global demand.

Rate cuts and liquidity injections failed to allay investor concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries.

Benchmark Brent crude slumped 8.6 percent to $30.95 a barrel, after having fallen 25 percent last week, the biggest weekly fall since 2008.

U.S. crude futures were down 5.7 percent at $30.26 after slipping below $30 earlier in the session.

The number of fatalities in Italy shoot up by 368 to 1,809 – more than half of all the fatal cases recorded outside China.

Germany is planning partial border closures, while the French government is considering putting Paris into full lockdown.

Austria banned gatherings of more than five people. The Netherlands ordered its weed-selling coffee shops to shut.

Spain has imposed a 15-day nationwide lockdown, banning its 46 million citizens from all-non-essential movement.

The U.K. government is facing growing calls to take more drastic measures as thirty-five people died after testing positive for coronavirus in the country.

Markets were also reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise move to cut interest rates to nearly zero Sunday and launch a massive quantitative easing program in an emergency move.

In economic releases, official data showed that China’s industrial production and retail sales plunged more-than-expected at the start of the year amid a widespread shutdown of manufacturing operations.

Industrial production plunged 13.5 percent in January to February period after rising 6.9 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Economists had forecast a moderate 3 percent decrease.

Retail sales logged a sharp fall of 20.5 percent, reversing an 8 percent increase in December. Sales were forecast to drop only 4 percent.

Fixed asset investment was down 24.5 percent versus a 5.4 percent rise in January to December 2019. The jobless rate surged to 6.2 percent.

Home sales decreased 34.7 percent annually in the first two months of 2020, while property investment fell 16.3 percent after rising 9.9 percent in January to December 2019.

