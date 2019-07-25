Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Rally After Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rally After Huge Inventory Draw

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, with rising tensions in the Middle East and a big fall in U.S. crude inventories offering some support.

Benchmark Brent crude climbed 1 percent to $63.81 a barrel, after declining 1 percent in the previous session, marking its first fall in four session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.95 percent at $56.40 a barrel, after having dropped 1.6 percent on Wednesday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 10.84 million barrels for the week to July 19, compared to forecast for a draw of 4 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 226,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles rose by 613,000 barrels.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Tuesday that oil inventory in the U.S. fell by 11 million barrels in the week to July 19, compared to analyst expectations of a much smaller 4 million barrel draw influenced by temporary factors.

With tensions in the Gulf spiking in recent weeks, investors have shrugged off a series of weaker than expected purchasing manager index (PMI) readings from the U.S. and Europe.

The military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quoted on Wednesday as saying any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation.

Separately, Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, hinted that Iran is open to a possible tanker swap with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear program and sanctions.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.