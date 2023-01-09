Oil prices traded sharply higher on Monday, after having settled on a flat note Friday.

Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.2 percent to $81.11 a barrel, while WTI crude futures soared 3.3 percent to $76.20.

Prices climbed at the start of the week on optimism about demand recovery, as China opened its borders for travel for the first time in three years as part of its new policy on COVID-19.

Chinese policymakers have pledged to increase support for the world’s second-largest economy, adding to investor optimism about demand recovery in the world’s top crude importer.

China’s growth would be back on track soon as Beijing provides more financial support to households and companies, a Chinese central bank official said in an interview with People’s Daily.

UBS analysts said last week they expect to see Brent Crude oil prices rebound from losses in the second half of last year to $110 a barrel in 2023.

However, there is a concern that a global recession could dent the future demand of crude oil.

