Oil Prices Rebound After Plunge

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday after steep losses in the previous session as U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.

Trump also threatened to further raise tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.

Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped nearly 2.7 percent to $62.14 per barrel after plunging more than 7 percent on Thursday, their steepest drop in more than three years.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2.5 percent at $55.28 per barrel after giving up 8 percent the previous day, their biggest drop in more than four years.

The U.S.-China trade spat is only going to get worse as Beijing said it would not give an inch under pressure from Washington.

“If America does pass these tariffs then China will have to take the necessary countermeasures to protect the country’s core and fundamental interests,”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying in Beijing.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com