Oil Prices Rise As Hurricane Delta Strengthens

Insta Forex in Forex Analysis

Oil prices rose on Thursday as oil workers evacuated rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta and traders eyed more production outages in the North Sea because of a workers’ strike. Hopes for some U.S. coronavirus relief aid also helped push prices higher.

Benchmark Brent crude jumped 61 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $42.61 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 50 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $40.45 a barrel.

Hurricane Delta is expected to intensify over the Gulf’s warm waters to a Category 3 storm with winds up to 120 miles per hour (193 km per hour). Oil producers have evacuated 183 offshore facilities and halted nearly 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil output.

The outage from the ongoing strike in Norway’s oil and gas industry will grow to 966,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by Oct. 14, unless a solution to the conflict is found in the meantime, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said today.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

