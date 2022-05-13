Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Rise On Supply Side Factors

Oil Prices Rise On Supply Side Factors

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices rose on Friday as fears of an acute supply shortage outweighed concerns over a slowdown in global economic growth.

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose a little over 1 percent to $108.58 in European trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $107.11.

Both contracts were, however, on track to post declines of 2-3 percent for the week on demand concerns.

Reduced flows of Russian refined products such as diesel, fuel oil and naphtha have aggravated tightness in global markets.

There is increased pressure on Europe to secure alternative gas supplies after Moscow imposed sanctions on more than 30 EU, US and Singaporean energy companies.

Meanwhile, Russia threatened retaliation against Finland after Finnish leaders said the northern European nation must apply to join NATO “without delay.”

Tightening sanctions on Russia’s oil exports, including a planned European Union embargo, would take a heavy toll on the nation’s oil industry and could set its crude oil output back by nearly two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

The EU is still working out details of the Russian embargo, as Hungary is opposing the ban because it feels it would be too disruptive to its economy.

Elsewhere, officials denied rumors that Beijing will be put into a Shanghai-style lockdown because of a persistent Covid-19 outbreak.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.