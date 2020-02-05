Oil Prices Rise Over 2% As Coronavirus Worries Ease

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment.

A leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from “two to three years to just 14 days”, Sky news reported.

The vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak but it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said.

Separately, China’s Changjiang daily reported that a research team at Zhejiang University had found two new drugs that can effectively “inhibit coronavirus”.

Benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.2 percent to $55.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2.1 percent at $50.67.

Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China’s fast-spreading deadly virus.

The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak is expected to reduce 2020 global demand growth by 300,000-500,000 barrels per day (bpd), roughly 0.5 percent of global demand, according to BP’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary.

Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 4.18 million barrels for the week ending January 31, well above analyst expectations for a 2.8-million-barrel build in inventory.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly inventory report later in the day.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com