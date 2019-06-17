Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Slide On Economic Worries

Oil Prices Slide On Economic Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices retreated on Monday, with growth worries amid ongoing trade disputes and uncertainty around oil demand keeping investors cautious.

Rising tensions in the Middle East between Iran and the United States (together with the region’s allies), helped to limit the downside to some extent.

Benchmark Brent crude declined half a percent to $61.70 a barrel, after having gained 1.1 percent on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $52.19, after closing up 0.4 percent on Friday.

A report showed last week that China’s industrial output grew at its slowest pace in 17 years in May amid trade tensions with the United States.

China’s May crude oil imports fell by 8 percent from the previous month, raising concerns about a global economic slowdown and weaker demand for oil.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) slashed its estimate for global oil demand growth for the second consecutive month, citing various reasons for slowing global oil consumption.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington will take all actions necessary to guarantee safe navigation in the Middle East, as tensions mounted following attacks on tankers last week.

We don’t want war. We’ve done what we can to deter this,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News Sunday, adding: “The Iranians should understand very clearly that we will continue to take actions that deter Iran from engaging in this kind of behaviour.”

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.