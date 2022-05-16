Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Slip On Growth Worries

Oil Prices Slip On Growth Worries

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices slipped on Monday as shockingly weak data out of China revived fears of a global recession. Profit taking after sharp gains in the previous session also weighed on prices.

Benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.6 percent to $110.89 a barrel in European trade, while U.S. crude futures traded 0.6 percent lower at $107.98.

Both benchmarks jumped around 4 percent on Friday amid fears of supply shortage following a reduction in flows of Russian refined products such as diesel, fuel oil and naphtha.

Data showed earlier in the day that China’s retail sales sank 11.1 percent in April year-on-year and industrial output also fell a steep 2.9 percent, raising concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, processed 11 percent less crude in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020.

The dire data overshadowed news that Shanghai authorities were aiming to reopen and allow normal life to resume from Jun 1.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s top diplomat says there is no guarantee that the 27-nation bloc will be able to quickly agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia.

“We will do our best in order to deblock the situation. I cannot ensure that it is going to happen because positions are quite strong,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reportedly said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.