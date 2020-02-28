Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Prices Tumble Again On Coronavirus Fears

Oil Prices Tumble Again On Coronavirus Fears

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Oil prices hit their lowest level in over a year on Friday as the coronavirus
spread beyond its epicenter in China to more than 40 other countries, raising fears of demand destruction.

Benchmark Brent crude for May delivery tumbled 2.7 percent to $50.33 a barrel, a 14-month low.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 3.45 percent at $45.47 per barrel, heading for a weekly decline of about 14 percent, the biggest weekly loss since May 2011.

The deadly virus continues to spread to new countries, exacerbating fears of a global slowdown.

China’s National Health Commission reported 327 new confirmed cases and 44 new deaths as of Thursday. South Korea confirmed an additional 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total to 2,022.

Japan is closing schools to limit the spread of the outbreak. “I’m aware of views that if the virus spreads, it could have a huge impact on the economy,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament.

Germany reportedly quarantined around 1,000 people at home in the west town of Heinsberg.

Italy, Iran and Kuwait have reported more infections, while Nigeria confirmed its first case. Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims entering the country to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the Kingdom.

In the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom said 33 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 others.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.