Oil Prices Up 9% After Rout

Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years amid speculation of more central bank rate cuts and possible fiscal stimulus.

Benchmark Brent crude soared 8.5 percent to $37.27 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up as much as 9.5 percent at $34.08 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI futures plunged 25 percent on Monday, dropping to their lowest since February 2016 and recording their biggest single-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday.

Global equity markets have rebounded from their heavy losses as investors welcomed signs that policymakers would launch significant stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The dollar recovered from heavy losses against the yen after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would press lawmakers to enact a payroll tax cut amid a roiling coronavirus pandemic. Trump also said he’d reveal further details of the “very dramatic” steps during a news conference later today.

Asked about the danger of a U.S. recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. economy is resilient.

“This is not like the financial crisis where we don’t know the end is in sight,” Mnuchin said. “This is about providing proper tools and liquidity to get through the next few months.”

Elsewhere, Japan is expected to approve a financial aid package worth 1.1 trillion yen ($10.7 billion) for small and medium-sized enterprises which need financing over the next two to three weeks.

