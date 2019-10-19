Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Settles Lower As Concerns Over Energy Demand Outlook Weigh

Oil Settles Lower As Concerns Over Energy Demand Outlook Weigh

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday as disappointing GDP data from China added to concerns about outlook for energy demand.

Although OPEC and allies are set to extend output cuts into 2020, rising crude inventories in the U.S. continue to weigh on crude oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $0.15, or about 0.3%, at $53.78 a barrel.

On Thursday, WTI crude oil futures for November ended up $0.57, or about 1.1%, at $53.93 a barrel, after gaining about 1% a session earlier.

Oil futures shed 1.7% in the week.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. jumped 9.3 million barrels last week, more than three times the expected increase.

Gasoline inventories dropped by 2.56 million barrels last week, more than twice the expected decline, while distillate inventories were down 3.8 million barrels, again substantially more than what was forecast.

The American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report showed late Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories soared by 10.5 million barrels in the week to Oct. 11.

According to Baker Hughes, oil rigs count in the U.S. increased for a second successive week, with oil companies adding a rig in the week to October 18. With this, the total count now has risen to 713.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC lowered its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 0.98 million barrels per day.. It has retained its 2020 demand growth estimate unchanged at 1.08 million barrels per day.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed China’s economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, raising pressure on policymakers to roll out more measures.

China’s GDP grew 6% year-on-year in the third quarter after rising 6.2% in the second quarter, the data showed. Growth was forecast to slow marginally to 6.1%.

Recent U.S. data showing a drop in industrial production, housing starts and Philadelphia area manufacturing activity have also contributed to rising concerns about global growth and outlook for the energy demand.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.