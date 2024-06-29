In a notable shift in market sentiment, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported an increase in speculative net positions for crude oil in the United States. As of June 28, 2024, the net positions have reached 271.2K, up from the previous indicator of 246.8K.This uptick reflects an optimistic outlook among traders regarding future oil prices. The data suggests that investors are increasingly bullish on the crude oil market, potentially anticipating higher demand or supply constraints that could push prices upward.Analysts will now closely monitor these trends, as an increase in speculative positions often precedes price movements in the commodity markets. This surge coincides with broader economic indicators and geopolitical developments that could further impact the oil sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com