Olaplex Holdings Inc. has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Tiziani, will be exiting his role effectively from May 3 to embark on a new venture. In the wake of Tiziani’s exit, Paul Kosturos, a financially astute and experienced executive, will be stepping in as the Interim CFO.The company is actively conducting an external hunt for a new CFO. They have teamed up with a prominent executive search firm to aid them in this task.Furthermore, Olaplex has reiterated its projected net sales for the first quarter of 2024, which is expected to be between $92 million to $97 million. Contrarily, predictions by analysts from Thomson Reuters pegged the company’s revenue at $95.3 million for the first quarter. It should be noted that such estimates habitually do not account for extraordinary items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com