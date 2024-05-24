Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), a retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and excess inventory, announced on Thursday that its bid to purchase eleven former 99 Cents Only Store locations for $14.6 million in cash has been approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.According to the company’s statement, the acquisition includes three owned properties and eight leased properties with favorable rents and leasing structures, all situated in key markets across Texas.The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in early June.John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie’s, stated, “We are maintaining our target of 50 new stores, minus two planned closures, for fiscal 2024 and are in the early stages of assessing the impact on our new store opening schedule for this year.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com