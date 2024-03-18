The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Oman experienced a slight decrease in February 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data released on 18 March 2024, the CPI dropped by 0.1% to reach -0.3%. This change comes after the previous indicator had stopped at -0.2% in January 2024.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. In the case of Oman, the slight decrease in CPI suggests a marginal decline in the cost of living for residents in the country. It is important for economists and policymakers to closely monitor CPI data as it provides insights into the current economic conditions and helps in making informed decisions regarding monetary policies and economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com