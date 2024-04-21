The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Oman remained unchanged at 0.2% in March 2024 compared to the previous indicator. The data, which was updated on 21 April 2024, indicates that there was no significant change in consumer prices during the month. The CPI is a measure that examines the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services, and a stable index suggests that inflationary pressures are under control in the country.The comparison period for the CPI in Oman is Year-over-Year, which means the current indicator is compared to the same month a year ago to assess the inflation rate. Despite global economic uncertainties, Oman seems to be maintaining a steady pace in terms of consumer price levels. Investors and policymakers will continue to monitor the CPI closely to gauge the economic health of the country and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com