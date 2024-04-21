The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Oman experienced a slight increase in March 2024, with the current indicator reaching 0.1%. This marks a positive change compared to the previous indicator, which had stopped at -0.3%. The data was updated on 21st April 2024, and the comparison was done on a month-over-month basis. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects changes in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. While the increase is moderate, it signals a potential shift in the country’s economic landscape. Economists will be observing future CPI trends to assess the overall health of Oman’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com