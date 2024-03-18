Oman’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged in February 2024, compared to a decrease of -0.1% in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 18 March 2024, shows a stabilization in the country’s CPI for the month. The comparison period for the CPI is year-over-year, with the current indicator reflecting the change for February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.The steady CPI in Oman suggests a level of price stability in the economy, indicating that overall consumer prices have not significantly increased or decreased compared to the previous month. This news provides insights into the country’s economic conditions and will be closely monitored by analysts and policymakers to assess inflation trends and potential impacts on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com