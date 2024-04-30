In the latest update on OPEC’s crude oil production in Guinea, it has been reported that the country has maintained its output at 0.06 million barrels. The data, last updated on 30 April 2024, shows that there has been no change from the previous indicator. Guinea’s consistency in oil production is seen as a stabilizing factor in the global oil market, providing a steady supply amidst fluctuating prices and demand. The country’s contribution to OPEC’s overall production continues to play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the oil industry, influencing prices and market trends worldwide.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com