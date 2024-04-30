In the latest update on OPEC’s crude oil production, Iran has reported steady numbers. The country’s production of crude oil currently stands at 3.15 million barrels, the same as the previous reporting period. This data was last updated on 30th April 2024. The stability in Iran’s production levels could have implications for global oil prices and market dynamics, as OPEC member countries play a significant role in influencing the overall supply and demand balance in the oil market. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on any future developments in Iran’s crude oil production as they continue to assess the broader implications for the energy sector and the global economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com