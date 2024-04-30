The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has reported that Iraq’s crude oil production remains steady at 4.15 million barrels per day. The latest data update as of April 30, 2024, shows that there has been no change in the production levels from the previous period. Iraq, a key member of OPEC, plays a significant role in the global oil market, and the stability in its production levels could have implications for oil prices and market dynamics. OPEC continues to monitor production levels closely as part of its efforts to balance supply and demand in the global oil market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
