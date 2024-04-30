In the latest update on OPEC crude oil production in Libya, the output has remained steady at 1.17 million barrels. The data, last updated on April 30, 2024, shows that there has been no change in production from the previous indicator. This stability in oil production could have implications for global oil prices and supply levels in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how this development impacts the energy market and if there will be any shifts in the dynamics of oil trading as a result of this unchanged production level in Libya.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- OPEC Reports Steady Crude Oil Production in Nigeria at 1.45M Barrels - April 30, 2024
- OPEC Crude Oil Production Stagnant at 1.17M Barrels in Libya - April 30, 2024
- OPEC Crude Oil Production in Kuwait Remains Unchanged at 2.41M Barrels - April 30, 2024