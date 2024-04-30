In the latest update on OPEC crude oil production in Libya, the output has remained steady at 1.17 million barrels. The data, last updated on April 30, 2024, shows that there has been no change in production from the previous indicator. This stability in oil production could have implications for global oil prices and supply levels in the coming days. It will be interesting to see how this development impacts the energy market and if there will be any shifts in the dynamics of oil trading as a result of this unchanged production level in Libya.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com