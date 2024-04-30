In the latest data update on April 30, 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production remained unchanged at 9.00 million barrels per day. This stability in production comes amidst ongoing concerns about global oil supply and demand dynamics, as well as geopolitical tensions in key oil-producing regions.The decision by OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, to maintain its current production levels reflects efforts to stabilize oil markets and support prices. As one of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia’s production levels have a significant impact on global oil prices and market stability. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring OPEC’s next moves as they navigate the complex landscape of the energy market amid evolving economic and political developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com