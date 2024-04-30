In the latest data update on April 30, 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has maintained the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) crude oil production at 2.92 million barrels per day. The stagnant production level reflects OPEC’s cautious approach as global economic uncertainties and weak demand projections continue to weigh on the oil market.Despite global efforts to stabilize oil prices and balance supply with demand, OPEC’s decision to keep UAE’s crude oil production unchanged signals a conservative stance in the face of ongoing market challenges. With the oil market closely monitoring supply levels against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, OPEC’s adherence to current production quotas underscores the organization’s commitment to supporting oil market stability amidst evolving global dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com