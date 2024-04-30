In the latest update on OPEC’s crude oil production in Venezuela, the organization has reported that the production level has remained steady at 0.79 million barrels. The data, which was last updated on April 30, 2024, shows that there has been no change in the output from the previous indicator. This news comes amidst ongoing discussions within OPEC member countries about production levels and strategies to stabilize global oil markets. With Venezuela being a key player in the oil industry, the decision to maintain production at the current level could have implications for the broader energy market and prices moving forward. As tensions and dynamics in the oil market continue to evolve, OPEC’s decisions regarding production levels are closely watched by investors and analysts around the world.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com