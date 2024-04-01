According to the latest data updated on 01 April 2024 by OPEC, Venezuela’s crude oil production has stabilized at 0.8 million barrels. This figure indicates that there has been no change in the production levels of Venezuelan crude oil since the previous update. With Venezuela being a significant member of OPEC, the stability in its crude oil production can have an impact on global oil markets and prices.The oil industry closely monitors Venezuela’s production levels due to its vast oil reserves and the country’s historical influence on global oil prices. Any fluctuations in Venezuela’s oil production can potentially affect the balance of supply and demand in the global oil market. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future updates regarding Venezuela’s crude oil production to gauge the outlook for the oil market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com