Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits compared to the previous year, falling short of Wall Street's expectations.The company's net income amounted to $3.14 billion, or $1.11 per share, compared to $3.32 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the same period last year.On an adjusted basis, Oracle reported earnings of $4.61 billion, or $1.63 per share. This figure excludes special items.Market analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had anticipated earnings of $1.65 per share, typically excluding one-off items.Oracle's quarterly revenue experienced a 3.3% increase, rising to $14.29 billion from $13.84 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.A summary of Oracle Corporation's GAAP earnings for Q4 is as follows:- Net Income: $3.14 billion, compared to $3.32 billion last year- Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.11, compared to $1.19 last year- Revenue: $14.29 billion, compared to $13.84 billion last year