Oracle Corp. announced on Thursday the launch of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The aim of this introduction is to assist clients in enhancing their decision-making processes.According to Oracle, these new AI capabilities, designed for various sectors including finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, aim to enhance competitiveness, increase productivity, and reduce operational costs for organizations.The recently introduced generative AI features include: Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), and Customer Experience (CX).Oracle highlights that the latest AI introductions offer new generative AI capabilities embedded in existing business workflows across numerous areas such as finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing, and service. The Oracle Guided Journeys' extensibility framework has also been expanded to allow customers and partners to incorporate more generative AI features to cater to their specific industry and competitive needs.Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle, commented, "We have been using AI in our applications for several years and now we are introducing more ways for customers to take advantage of generative AI across the suite. With additional embedded capabilities and an expanded extensibility framework, our customers can quickly and easily take advantage of the latest generative AI advancements to help increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve the employee and customer experience."