Oracle is set to invest over $1 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Spain over the next decade.The tech giant has announced it will establish a third cloud region in Madrid, aiming to bolster the resilience of Spain’s financial sector and other pivotal industries. This new cloud region will leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s robust security, high performance, advanced data and AI capabilities, and distributed cloud services.Telefónica España will collaborate as the host partner for this new cloud region.Additionally, Oracle highlighted the availability of a distinct EU Sovereign Cloud with a dedicated region in Madrid. This cloud service is designed to assist both public and private sector entities in migrating sensitive, regulated, or strategically significant data and applications to the cloud. The Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud in Madrid, managed by EU-based personnel, ensures compliance with EU sovereignty and data privacy regulations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com