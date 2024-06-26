Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program. This plan permits the buyback of up to $20 million worth of common stock through both open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions. The company stated that the repurchased shares will be funded using existing cash reserves.Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a leading innovator in platform technology, specifically in developing oral delivery solutions for medications traditionally administered by injection. The company is headquartered in Israel.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com