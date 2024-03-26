On Tuesday, the French telecom giant, Orange S.A., announced the successful completion of its merger with Spain’s Masmovil. This merger will place the company as the leading operator in Spain, boasting the largest customer base.Both telecoms firms will each maintain a 50% share in the joint venture. The combination of resources is projected to generate synergies surpassing 490 million euros per annum, following a four-year period after the closure of the deal.Upon the finalisation of the transaction, Orange will gain proceeds approximating €4.4 billion, while Masmovil’s shareholders are set to receive €1.65 billion.The joint enterprise, anticipated to become operational starting today, will be led by Masmovil’s CEO, Meinrad Spenger.Currently, Orange’s shares are trading at $11.54, experiencing a 0.30 percent upswing on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com