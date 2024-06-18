OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), a manufacturer of electronic components, announced on Tuesday that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has secured an order totaling approximately $7 million to supply navigation sensors to a prominent aerospace and defense Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).Deepak Chopra, CEO of OSI Systems, stated, “This order underscores the vital role our sensors play in leading aerospace and defense applications. We are delighted to support our customer’s advanced navigation systems with our dependable, high-performance technology.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com