OSI Systems (OSIS) has announced that its Security division secured an $11 million contract to supply multiple units of the Eagle M60 mobile high-energy cargo and vehicle inspection system. This contract also includes subsequent maintenance and support services.Deepak Chopra, Chairman and CEO of OSI Systems, stated, "The Eagle M60 platform offers significant flexibility, enabling users to rapidly move checkpoints to effectively strengthen security measures."OSI Systems is a vertically integrated company that designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components, catering to vital sectors such as homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace.