Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (OXBR) and its subsidiaries announced on Monday that the Board has begun evaluating strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value. Potential actions under consideration include a sale, spin-off, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, other strategic transactions, or continuing its operations as a public, independent entity.Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge Re Holdings, stated: “To reinforce our strategic vision, we are committed to exploring opportunities that will deliver value to our stakeholders and ensure continued success in our evolving industries.”On the Nasdaq pre-market trade, OXBR experienced a 10.09 percent increase, trading at $2.40.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com