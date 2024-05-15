Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has announced a reduced loss for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.The company’s net loss amounted to $8.44 million, or $0.53 per share, which is an improvement over the net loss of $8.67 million, or $0.76 per share, reported in the third quarter of the previous year.Key financials (GAAP) for Palatin Technologies Inc.:- Net loss for Q3: $8.44 million compared to $8.67 million last year.- Loss per share (EPS) for Q3: $0.53 compared to $0.76 last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com