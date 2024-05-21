Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has reported its third-quarter earnings, showcasing a notable increase from the previous year and surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company’s net income for the quarter amounted to $278.8 million, translating to $0.79 per share. This is a significant improvement compared to the $107.8 million, or $0.31 per share, reported during the same period last year.On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain items, Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $454.9 million, or $1.32 per share. This exceeded the average estimate of $1.25 per share forecasted by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Typically, analysts’ estimates do not take special items into account.The company’s quarterly revenue rose by 15.1%, reaching $1.98 billion, up from $1.72 billion the previous year.### Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q3 Financial Highlights (GAAP):- **Earnings (Q3):** $278.8 million vs. $107.8 million last year- **EPS (Q3):** $0.79 vs. $0.31 last year- **Revenue (Q3):** $1.98 billion vs. $1.72 billion last year### Guidance:- **Next quarter EPS guidance:** $1.40 to $1.42- **Next quarter revenue guidance:** $2.15 to $2.17 billion- **Full year EPS guidance:** $5.56 to $5.58- **Full year revenue guidance:** $7.99 to $8.01 billionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com