Paramount+, an international streaming platform owned by Paramount (PARA, PARAA), has announced its ad-supported plan's launch in Canada and Australia. The plan will cost $6.99 CAD/month in Canada and $6.99 AUD/month in Australia, starting in April and June respectively. According to the company, this Basic-with-ads plan will provide fans in both countries with full access to Paramount+'s vast entertainment catalog at a competitive price.Moreover, the Paramount+ Premium package is set to make its debut in Europe, starting with France later this month.Paramount+ is known for offering a plethora of entertainment options for the entire family, featuring popular movies, exclusive originals, and iconic series across all genres. This includes hit series from the Taylor Sheridan Universe.