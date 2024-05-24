Paramount Global (PARA, PARAA) and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) have announced the continuation of their long-standing partnership through a multi-year distribution agreement. This agreement encompasses Paramount’s complete range of linear cable networks, CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations, and direct-to-consumer streaming services. The collaboration is designed to deliver enhanced value for consumers while providing new distribution opportunities and fostering a healthier video ecosystem.Furthermore, Spectrum audiences will retain access to some of television’s most renowned cable brands, such as BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network, in addition to the premium service Paramount+ with Showtime.As part of this deal, Charter’s Spectrum TV customers will receive the ad-supported versions of Paramount’s direct-to-consumer services, Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential, at no extra cost. Moreover, Charter will offer Paramount’s direct-to-consumer products for purchase to its extensive base of Internet-only customers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com