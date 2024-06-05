Parkland Corporation (PKI.TO) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its Canadian commercial propane business to Avenir Energy Ltd. for approximately $115 million in cash. Additionally, Parkland will be the exclusive fuel supplier for the next ten years.”This transaction represents a significant milestone towards attaining our goal of $500 million from the divestment of non-core assets by the end of 2025,” remarked Ian White, President of Parkland Canada. “By concentrating on our core assets, we are streamlining our operations to enhance returns. Our customer-centric approach continues to unveil significant opportunities for growth and value within our Canadian business.”Pending certain closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to finalize in the fourth quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com