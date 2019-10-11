Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters on Friday reported that the partial trade deal that the United States (US) and China reached as of Thursday night includes a currency pact and a delay in US tariffs on Chinese goods that were initially planned to go into effect next Tuesday, October 15th. Markets’ reaction was […] The post Partial US-China trade deal as of Thursday night includes currency pact, delay in tariffs – Reuters appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story