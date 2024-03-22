Patrizia is facing the start of 2024 with tempered positivity, despite macroeconomic inconsistencies posing a challenge to the majority of their client base, primarily, those associated with the real estate sector.They anticipate their assets under management (AUM) will lie somewhere between 54.0 billion euros and 60.0 billion euros for the financial year of 2024. Patrizia expects that the quality of its earnings will continue to improve, thanks to robust growth in management fees. However, it’s predicted that both performance fees and other operating income might decrease compared to the fiscal year 2023. This will result in a projected Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) range of between 30.0 million euros and 60.0 million euros for the fiscal year of 2024.The company’s board is intending to propose a dividend per share of 0.34 euros for the 2023 fiscal year to shareholders. This represents a consistent increase in dividend per share for the sixth year in a row, equating to a 3.0% year-over-year growth. The dividend proposal will be presented for a vote by shareholders at the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for the 12th of June, 2024.Even though there has been a slight dip in net income levels with a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company dropping 20.8% year-over-year to 5.8 million euros, Patrizia’s continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and solid operating cash-flow that will support their ongoing inclination to increase dividends for shareholders.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com