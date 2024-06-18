Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported fourth-quarter earnings that have decreased compared to the same period last year, aligning with analysts’ expectations.The company’s earnings for the quarter stood at $67.04 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $74.97 million, or $0.77 per share, in the previous year’s fourth quarter.Excluding special items, Patterson Companies Inc. posted an adjusted earnings of $74.39 million, or $0.82 per share, for the period.On average, analysts had predicted the company would earn $0.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters’ data which typically excludes special items.Revenue for the quarter was $1.72 billion, remaining consistent with the same period last year.Patterson Companies Inc. Q4 earnings summary (GAAP):- Earnings: $67.04 million, down from $74.97 million last year.- EPS: $0.74, down from $0.77 last year.- Revenue: $1.72 billion, unchanged from last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com