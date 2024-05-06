Paymentus Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed a rise in earnings for their first quarter compared to figures from the previous year, surpassing estimations from Wall Street. For this period, the company’s net income totaled $7.2 million, reflecting an earning of $0.06 per share. This marks a significant increase from the first quarter of the previous year, which saw earnings of just $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share.Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported an adjusted profit of $12.2 million, or $0.10 per share, once exceptional items were accounted for this period.Predictions from analysts averaged at an expectation for the company to generate earnings of $0.07 per share; these projections were confirmed by data gathered by Thomson Reuters and generally excluded any special items.The quarterly revenue for the company saw a 24.7% increase, amounting to $184.9 million, up from $148.3 million the previous year.The general accepted accounting principle (GAAP) earnings report of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reflects a profit in the first quarter of $7.2 million, which is a significant rise from the $0.7 million earned in the same quarter the previous year. The earnings per share for this quarter increased to $0.06, up from the $0.01 reported in the prior year. The company’s revenue for the first quarter amounted to $184.9 million, which is notably larger than the $148.3 million revenue from last year.Looking forward to the coming quarter, the company expects to have a revenue in the range of $178-$183 million. For the full financial year, the projected revenue is anticipated to fall within the $737-$755 million range.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com