On Tuesday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced the appointment of two Senior Vice Presidents and the development of a new advertising platform.Mark Grether has been named SVP and General Manager of PayPal Ads, and John Anderson has been appointed SVP and General Manager of the Consumer Group.Grether is tasked with building an advertising business designed to enhance the sale of products and services. This personalized platform aims to optimize advertising spending performance for merchants.Previously, Grether was with Uber, while Anderson comes from Plaid to join the PayPal team.