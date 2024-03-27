Paysign Inc., a leading provider of prepaid card programs, patient affordability services, digital banking, and integrated payment processing, recently shared its fourth quarter financial report for 2023. The net income for the quarter by the end of 2023 elevated significantly to $5.62 million or $0.10 per share, a substantial surge from $713,095 or $0.01 per share reported in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Notably, this was well beyond the estimates of analysts, who, according to Thomson Reuters, projected earnings of $0.02 per share for the same period.At the close of regular trading on Tuesday, Paysign’s shares went up to $3.38, an increase of $0.06 or 1.81%. Additionally, a further gain of $0.28 or 8.28% was recorded after hours.The total revenue for the quarter was also a highlight, hitting $13.7 million. This figure outstripped last year’s fourth quarter revenues by 29%, and surpassed analyst’s projections pegged at $12.62 million for the quarter.As for the first quarter of 2024, Paysign Inc. anticipates its total revenue to fall within the bracket of $12.0 million to $13.0 million, again surpassing the analysts’ expectation of $11.69 million revenue for the first quarter.Looking at the broader picture of 2024, Paysign expects its net income to range between $2.0 million to $3.0 million or $0.04 to $0.06 per share. The projected total revenue stands between $54.5 million to $56.7 million. If met, these figures would signify an impressive year-on-year growth of 15% to 20%. However, these projections seem to march ahead of analyst estimates, which propose that the company would record earnings of $0.07 per share and revenues of $52.24 million for the fiscal year of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com