Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD), the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, has announced revisions to the compensation package for Chief Executive Officer Richard Grafmyre, effective June 3.The updated terms eliminate compensation for unused paid time off and set the base salary at $850,000, with a maximum annual bonus potential of $325,000. These amendments will reduce Grafmyre’s maximum yearly compensation by approximately $150,000.The company explained that these adjustments are intended to maintain key financial metrics such as return on average equity, return on average assets, earnings per share, asset growth, and credit quality for the fiscal year 2024.Currently, Penns Woods Bancorp’s stock is trading at $20, reflecting a 0.55 percent decline on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com